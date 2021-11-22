Dashcam footage is being sought following a fatal road traffic collision in Canterbury

The incident happened in Bridge Road, Canterbury at 4.11pm on Sunday, 21 November 2021. It is reported that a yellow Mazda MX5 was involved in a collision with a hedge. The driver, a man in his forties, died in the incident. Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are seeking dashcam footage and asking for anyone who may have seen the car in the moments prior to the collision to come forward. If anyone can assist officers please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference RY/SW/130/21.