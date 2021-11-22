BREAKING KENT SHEERNESS

An axe and a baseball bat have been seized following a reported road rage incident in #Sheerness

November 22, 2021
1 Min Read

Kent Police was called at 5.25am on Monday 22 November 2021 to Halfway Road after a motorist reported being threatened by the driver of another vehicle.

The victim stated that a car had been travelling closely behind him, overtook his vehicle and stopped. The driver is then reported to have got out of his car and made threats whilst holding an axe. After the incident, the suspect began to follow the victim again.
The caller was told by a 999 operator to drive to a nearby police station and patrols were despatched to search for the vehicle.
Officers driving an unmarked police car located a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle, which they stopped.
An axe and baseball bat were located following a search.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possessing an offensive weapon and a public order offence. He is currently in custody.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp