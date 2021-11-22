Kent Police was called at 5.25am on Monday 22 November 2021 to Halfway Road after a motorist reported being threatened by the driver of another vehicle.
An axe and a baseball bat have been seized following a reported road rage incident in #Sheerness
You may also like
Man critical after Pinner collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision in north London which has left a man in a critical condition. Police...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Romford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in Romford. Officers were made aware of footage circulated on social media of an...
Officers are appealing for anybody with information on the whereabouts of the four pups to come forward
England Regional News – Yorkshire Detectives are appealing for information after four puppies were stolen at knifepoint from a Sheffield flat. The four...
Taxi Driver’s Death not being treated as suspicious after man’s body found in Southampton Road
The death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle is Merryoak Road in Southampton this afternoon is not being treated as suspicious. Police cordoned off...
Two men who were caught 15 minutes after robbing a petrol station have been jailed
Jamie Wilson and Sam Chambers walked into Toomeys Service Station in Westmayne, Basildon, at about 12.55am on 3 January, and Wilson waved a knife towards two...
Cameras to keep parking officers safe
Cameras will be worn by the Island’s parking officers to crackdown on abusive and aggressive behaviour towards them. The officers, whose duties include parking...
Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old boy was seriously assaulted at Riverside Park on Manor Farm Road yesterday (Thursday, April 7) at...
Police appeal for missing man from Farnborough and Fleet area
Police and his family concerned for the welfare Christopher Wade (34) who is missing from the Farnborough and Fleet areas. He left Elvetham Place in Fleet at...
Dungeness Coastguard Team was paged at 18.51 hrs today to a vehicle that had become stuck on the beach at Dymchurch. The Coastguard team had a contact for the...
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham.
A teenage boy has been jailed for four years following a knife-point robbery at a shop in Boughton-under-Blean, near Faversham. In March 2020 the offender, who...
NHS staff have made a moving tribute to a midwife who sadly passed away
NHS staff have made a moving tribute to a midwife who sadly passed away on Friday 3rd April at The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex. Medical staff...
No punches pulled in sentencing of insurance fraudster and accomplices
A trio of fraudsters have been sentenced for their involvement in a number of insurance fraud plots, orchestrated by boxer Hamid Sediqi, also known under the...
Emergency services called to persons reported fire in East London
A number of fire crews and officers have been scrambled to a flat a blaze at a property in East London. Firefighters were called following multiple calls into...
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists given curfew
A Millwall fan dubbed the ‘Lion of London Bridge’ after he fought off Islamic terrorists has been given a 21 day curfew for possessing amphetamines. Roy...
Police are still Friendly even on High Alert
Even on high alert, the police are still friendly l so much respect they deserve, everyone share this video to show your support.
Prolific thief Scott Starr has been banned from shops across Hastings and Bexhill
A man who repeatedly stole from shops and cars in Hastings and Bexhill has been banned from the town centre and also from supermarkets across the borough. On...
A police officer was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious during an arrest in Hackney
A police officer was taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious during an arrest in Hackney. Police were called shortly before 5pm on Tuesday, 18...
Police manhunt launched for maidstone sex attacker
It is alleged a woman was targeted by a man as she walked home from the town centre, during the early hours of Saturday 18 July 2020. The victim had been...
“We’ve got a bone to pick with Jones”
Now we know this works and got Shane this week so now let’s get Jack back behind bars. Police are appealing for your help in tracing 19 year-old lad Jack...
Officers searching for a man who has gone missing from the Wimborne area are appealing for help from the public in an effort to find him
Jade Pavelin, who is 37 years old, was last seen in Marshfield in Colehill at around midnight and reported missing a short time later at 1.52am on Sunday 22...
Murder investigation launched in Penzance
Police were called to Drift Service Reservoir near Penzance at 4pm on Thursday 18 February following reports that a body had been seen in the water. Emergency...
Detectives investigating a possible abduction at Tesco Superstore in Blackburn have released images of a man they want to trace
Police were called shortly after 12.20pm on Friday, March 5th to the Tesco store, Hill Street, Blackburn following reports that a group of men had taken...
Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Maidstone
At 11.15pm on Thursday 15 October 2020, a black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a yellow Triumph motorcycle on London Road near its junction...
Manhunt launched after a youth had skull caved in
A Youth has been left with fractured skull after an attack in Portsmouth when two men approached them from beside a silver van. His friend was hit by what is...