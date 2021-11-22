Between February and May 2021, Ryan Giles regularly visited a woman’s home address without invitation and, whenever he saw her, would stare and make unwelcome personal comments. These visits and his unwanted attention distressed his victim and made her feel very uncomfortable.
A registered sex offender from #Greenhithe has been jailed after he committed further offences
In May, Giles turned his attention to another victim and started to linger on a grassed area that had a view through the windows of this second woman’s home. On 22 May, the woman saw him outside her address and when she asked what he was doing, Giles said he was looking for a lost ring. A short while later, another neighbour saw Giles committing an indecent act in the same location.
The victim called us and when our officers attended his home address at Winston Close, Greenhithe, Giles said he had not been out that day. He was arrested and later charged with indecent exposure and harassment.
On 6 October, Giles pleaded guilty to the indictments at Maidstone Crown Court and on 18 November, the 36-year-old was sentenced to a total of one year and ten months' imprisonment. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and three restraining orders for five years.