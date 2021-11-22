BREAKING GREENHITHE KENT

A registered sex offender from #Greenhithe has been jailed after he committed further offences

November 22, 2021
2 Min Read

Between February and May 2021, Ryan Giles regularly visited a woman’s home address without invitation and, whenever he saw her, would stare and make unwelcome personal comments. These visits and his unwanted attention distressed his victim and made her feel very uncomfortable.

In May, Giles turned his attention to another victim and started to linger on a grassed area that had a view through the windows of this second woman’s home. On 22 May, the woman saw him outside her address and when she asked what he was doing, Giles said he was looking for a lost ring. A short while later, another neighbour saw Giles committing an indecent act in the same location.
Three days later, Giles was back in the same place, staring at the victim, and on 28 May she returned home to find him acting suspiciously again. On this occasion he gave an unconvincing account that he was relieving himself.
The victim called us and when our officers attended his home address at Winston Close, Greenhithe, Giles said he had not been out that day. He was arrested and later charged with indecent exposure and harassment.
On 6 October, Giles pleaded guilty to the indictments at link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/maidstone?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZUs-UA6rln9J2Iym7tvV1YQWYqy7dre35fmUglLtYA2fdgU_qHIFVtTyMaQnJywVeawibaSL1BpdtBwF5gMue94dFhG0bg6FXUkO3k-OVFAacIyWCOnLCoPoQu-rWgOJ88mo_d32JDi_lvZDW6yMQzgrca-v9jVu8ERbUxoSaz8XVZh3A7wcBT2MPvgkqTgY3Q&__tn__=*NK-R">#Maidstone Crown Court and on 18 November, the36-year-old was sentenced to a total of one year and ten months’ imprisonment. He will also be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years and three restraining orders for five years.
Giles’ jail term also included sentences for an indecent exposure in Tonbridge on 24 October 2019 and attempting to commit 18 child sex offences committed between 7 February and 21 February 2020.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Hayley Hudson-Gool, said: ‘Giles is clearly a repeat offender whose unacceptable conduct caused considerable concern to victims in their own homes.
‘Women should not have to suffer this type of criminal activity and there is no doubt that north Kent is a safer place while he is serving his prison sentence.
‘I would like to thank the victims who reported these incidents to the police and assisted us to bring this man to justice.’
