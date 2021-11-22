Suspected hare coursers who abandoned their dogs and vehicle after a police chase are being sought by officers from the Rural Task Force

Officers attempted to stop the 4×4 after responding to a report of hare coursing in Otterden at 11pm on Saturday 20 November 2021. The vehicle stopped and two men got out and made off from officers.

A search of the vehicle resulted in three lurcher dogs being seized by police. The dogs were taken to a nearby vet for treatment. Officers also found 14 dead rabbits in the car and an injured fox, which later died.

Crime Scene Investigators attended the scene and the vehicle has been the subject of a full forensic examination.

Sergeant Darren Walshaw said: ‘The level of animal cruelty displayed on this occasion is disturbing and we are committed to finding out who is responsible for this cruel and illegal act. In addition to the pain and suffering inflicted on the animals, the suspects have also trespassed and caused excessive damage to property.’

If anyone has any information about the incident that may help officers with their investigation, please contact 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/240346/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.