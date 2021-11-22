The incident happened at around 10.15am on Saturday 20 November 2021 at a store in West End, Marden. A man is reported to have entered the store carrying a knife and stolen the till. He then left the scene with a man waiting outside on a grey Yamaha X-City motorcycle. No one was injured in the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and officers have seized the knife and CCTV from the store. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/239973/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.
Police have released the images of two men who may be able to assist them with their enquiries following a robbery in Marden
You may also like
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Ethelbert Terrace, Margate at 8.42pm, to reports of smoke issuing from a boiler in a top floor flat. After phoning...
Four arrested as Murder probe launched in Maidstone
Four arrests have been made by officers investigating a murder in Maidstone. The investigation was launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate...
Virgin Media is advising all customers with a Super Hub 2 router to change their password immediately after an investigation found hackers could gain access to...
Woman suffered head injuries after Street Robbery in Southampton
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Southampton. At around 2.30pm on Thursday, October 20, a woman...
Two Dead after fire rips through flat above a shop in south-west London
Surrounding properties have been evacuated after firefighters were called to Tolworth Rise South, Kingston, just before 5am on Tuesday. One man and another...
Officers in Southampton have arrested two men following a robbery that took place in Woolston, Southampton
At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, 12 January, an 18-year-old man was approached by two men who threatened him before stealing his phone, bank cards and a gold...
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital
Breaking news : UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital , 10 days after testing positive for #coronavirus.
Farmer airlifted after industrial incident involving a tractor on the Isle of Wight
Emergency services rushed to an incident in Alverstone this afternoon after reports of a person trapped under a large vehicle. Police, fire and ambulance...
Have you seen missing Teenager Malachi Bates
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Southampton. Malachi Bates, 14, has not been seen since 10pm last night (19 April) in Marchwood...
Three more feral yobs carry out targeted attack on Southsea Model village in broad daylight attack
This evening at 6.20pm the Southsea Model village was attacked again in what is believed to have been a targeted attack. had some more unwanted visitors. The...
Cash Boost For Schools COVID-19 Catch Up
Today, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced a £700 million cash boost for schools as pupils return to face-to-face education on March...
A man has been jailed for stabbing a 15-year-old Jay Hughes to death
Jay Hughes was waiting for a friend when he was randomly attacked and fatally injured. Nyron Baptiste, 18 of Penge had been previously been found guilty of...
Police are appealing for information after a female pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles in #Tongham
Officers were called to the A331 near the Ash bridge shortly after midnight on the 28th September 2021 following reports that the body of a woman had been...
Danyal Hussein has been jailed for life for the murder of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman
He appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 28 October where he was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 35 years. Hussein, 19 of Guy Barnett...
Second Man arrested following Shovel attack Murder at M25 Cobham Services
Officers investigating the murder at the petrol station at Cobham Services on Monday 26 June have arrested a man on suspicion of murder. This is the second...
Efit issued after cyclist attacks pedestrian in Ashford
Witnesses are being sought after an Ashford pedestrian was assaulted by a cyclist in the town. Officers are investigating the attack which is reported to have...
New leader for Hampshire Police Fed as Alex lets Zoe take Charge
Hampshire Police federation has welcomed a new leader who has taken over the current role from Alex Charge. Zoe Wakefield who is not new to the office...
Men who burgled Hampshire school given caution and ordered to pay compensation
Two men have been arrested after officers were investigating reports of a burglary in progress at Wildern School in the early hours of this morning (9 Nov)...
Two men have been jailed at Hull Crown Court after racing at speeds in excess of 100mph on the M62
On 1 July 2018, a Honda, driven by Israr Muhammed at very high speed, suffered a blown-out tyre, plunged down an embankment and collided with a tree, killing...
Police have released a CCTV image of suspect they want to identify over a burglary in Leeds
Detectives from Leeds District Crime Team want to trace the man over a burglary at a house in Recreation Grove, Holbeck, on September 27, in which...
Stolen defibrillator found under bush
When Haylands Primary School, Ryde had their defibrillator stolen in October 2016 I struggled to find the words to express my shock and huge disappointment...
Two Lanes closed after M27 Motorway collision in Hampshire
Two Lanes of a major motorway have been closed this evening after a collision involving a number of vehicles. Police have closed two lanes of the M27 eastbound...
Man rushed to hospital after Ramsgate nightclub attack
Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered serious injuries in a Ramsgate nightclub It was reported that between 1am and 1.30am on Sunday 29 August...
Low Life Scum attack and Trash Poppy Wreaths in Southampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating a criminal damage to poppy wreaths around the Cenotaph in Watts Park, Southampton, It happened at about 3...