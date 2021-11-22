Police have released the images of two men who may be able to assist them with their enquiries following a robbery in Marden

The incident happened at around 10.15am on Saturday 20 November 2021 at a store in West End, Marden. A man is reported to have entered the store carrying a knife and stolen the till. He then left the scene with a man waiting outside on a grey Yamaha X-City motorcycle. No one was injured in the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and officers have seized the knife and CCTV from the store. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/239973/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.