A suspect has appeared in court charged with multiple offences following an incident in Folkestone

Kent Police was called shortly before 1am on Wednesday 17 November 2021 following a report that a man was making threats to those inside a property in St Michael’s Street.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested at a property nearby.

Liam Thomas, of St Michael’s Street, Folkestone, has since been charged with racially aggravated harassment, possession of a knife, criminal damage and using threatening words or behaviour.

The 28-year-old appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 18 November and was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

PC Constance Bowler, of Folkestone Local Policing Team, said: ‘Kent Police will not tolerate knife crime, hate crime or anti-social behaviour of any kind and will always respond to protect anyone at risk and look to bring those responsible before the courts.’