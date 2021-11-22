A twelfth man has been jailed for his role in a plot to supply cannabis on a huge scale
He played an important role in a criminal operation which ran cultivations in Ashford, Canvey Island and Hertfordshire between August 2019 and August 2020. It is estimated to have been worth more than £1 million.
Initial enquiries
The conspiracy to supply cannabis began to unravel on 8 October 2019, when Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit stopped a car travelling on the M20 near Maidstone.
The driver of the vehicle was Dishi, and inside officers found a notepad, which was being used as a ledger.
Further enquiries
Detectives were gradually able to build a detailed picture on the wider scale of the offending throughout early 2020, and a significant breakthrough came in June 2020 when a disused warehouse in rural Hertfordshire, was identified.
Brooklyn Selita, Adrian Toma, Kejvi Leba and Klevis Prenga also completed work at the site, which was owned by David Toal.
The investigation culminated in a targeted day of enforcement activity.
Dawn raids
Kent Police officers, working in partnership with the Metropolitan Police, Essex Police, Avon and Somerset Police and Hertfordshire Constabulary carried out a series of morning warrants on 12 August 2020.
Two warrants were carried out in Ashford, with individual addresses in Victoria Crescent and Essetford Road targeted.
Dashmir Disha was found inside the Essetford Road address, along with a further 121 cannabis plants.
A property on Canvey Island where several suspects had been seen was raided, and cannabis cultivation equipment was found in the garage.
The warehouse in Hertfordshire was also raided, with Toma and Leba found within, along with 236 cannabis plants. The potential yield of that crop alone was deemed to be £297,000.
Court results
• Ylber Perhati, 39, of Mungo Park Road, Rainham, East London, was jailed for five years.
• Klevis Prenga, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years.
• David Toal, 50, of Waterside in London Colney, Hertfordshire, was jailed for four years.
Olsin Perhati, 21, of no fixed address, was found not guilty of the same offence.
A huge conspiracy
‘Our work has doubtlessly caused a huge amount of disruption for a criminal network that is no longer able to operate in our county and others across the South East.’