Figures from Home Office for last Tuesday 1131 people arrived on 28 boats. The French authorities prevented 413 people from reaching the UK.
Here are the figures the Home office tried to hide by sitting on them for a week over the migrants crossing
Exclusive:Fire Breaks out on Cargo Ship off the Isle of Wight
The UK Coastguard are coordinating incident involving fire on car carrier in the English Channel At around 3:45am today (Friday 24 February 2017) UK Coastguard...
Dashcam footage is sought by officers following a report a lorry was struck by a rock thrown from a bridge above the M26 motorway
The vehicle’s windscreen was shattered as a result of the incident, which happened at around 2.40pm on Wednesday 24 March 2021, near the junction for Wrotham...
Pensioner ploughs into wine shop
Shop staff were shaken and owner left heartbroken after a pensioner ploughs through a Wine shop in Fair Oak on Friday Afternoon. Grande Wines located on...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died on the A127 Southend Arterial Road
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them after a motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision on the A127...
Emergency Crews called to car fire near Apse Heath
Emergency services have been called to a car on fire on Canteen Road Whiteley Bank near Apse Heath this afternoon. The Car a black Peugeot is fully in gulfed...
A man has been arrested for numerous offences following the swift intervention of officers from the Met’s Operation Venice team
A man has been arrested for numerous offences following the swift intervention of officers from the Met’s Operation Venice team. On Wednesday, 3 June shortly...
CCTV images issued after assault in Gillingham
CCTV images of two men who may have important information on an assault in Gillingham have been released by Kent Police. Officers are investigating a report...
Twelve people have rushed to hospital after a believed chemical incident at flats in Tilston Bright Square near Sainsbury’s, Harrow Manorway, this morning...
Online Croydon child groomer jailed
A man has been jailed for online child sexual offences. At Croydon Crown Court on Thursday, 23 January, Valmiki Rampersad, 47 M of Tudor Drive, Morden was...
Woman charged with assisting an offender in Businessman Murder Guy Hedges
A woman arrested in connection with the murder of a businessman shot dead in his Dorset home has been charged, police said. Helen Cooper, also known as Helen...
Help Needed after Selfish Parents Blank Boy with Autism Birthday Party
This is Ben, my son, he is 10 and has high-functioning Autism,. He has a heart of gold and just wants to be friends with people but his Autism makes it...
Police charge man with religious hate crimes
A man has been charged with nine offences, including religious hate crimes. Jason Hedgecock, 31 of Brentmead Place, Golders Green, NW11 was charged on Friday...
A 17 year old male with gunshot wounds to his chest and a stab wound to his leg was taken to hospital
On Friday 5th March 2021 at 9.44pm Police were called by the London ambulance service to Blacktree Mews, SW9 to reports of a male who had been shot. A 17-year...
It’s ok to talk as mum Sheena explains how that knock at the door changed her life
My oldest son Phillip took his own life on Monday the 18th March 2019. He was only 34 years old. For over 6 years he had been a loving single Dad to his 3...
A fraudster who cost Transport for London (TfL) in the region of one million pounds in lost revenue has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison
Shaquille Moore, 27, of Trenholme Road, London, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 28 August where he pleaded guilty to fraud by false...
Major search for missing Ventnor teenager
Police are searching for missing teenager Lilly Mae Gordon. Lilly Mae, 15, was last seen at her home in Ventnor, Isle of Wight on Thursday, March 21. It is...
Woodmill adventure centre to reopen after car ploughed into building
Southampton City Council have confirmed that work to stabilise the damaged wall on the heritage building has now been completed allowing the removal of the...
Police are appealing for help to trace two missing teenage boys from Bedfordshire
Have you seen two missing teenage boys? Police say they have had reports they are in the Gillingham or Chatham area. Police are appealing for help to trace two...
Prison for £2m drugs gang after investigators uncover illegal firearms and ammunition
Five members of a Polish organised crime group have been jailed for the importation and supply of nearly £1million worth of cocaine, supplying almost £1million...
A man has been jailed following the seizure of Class A drugs after proactive raids at a property in north London.
Nicholas Leighton, of Islington, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession of MDMA with...
A week of coordinated activity has been hailed the most successful one yet!
A week of coordinated activity has been hailed the most successful one yet, with more than 1,000 arrests and Class A drugs worth £1m seized. In Surrey we...
Storm Hits Central Poland in the Village Dobre,Poland
lighting during a power cut that hit the village in Central Poland a freak storm swept of vier the country killing five and leaving many injured and over 1/2...
A number of people who broke Tier 4 restrictions so they could gather to play Dominoes together in a restaurant have been fined by police
On Tuesday, 29 December, officers from the Met’s Central East BCU were called to a restaurant on Whitechapel Road, E1. When they arrived the restaurant owner...
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Southwark
A man has been charged with the murder of his mother in Southwark. Officers were called by London Ambulance Service at 6.30am on Sunday, 8 March to a...