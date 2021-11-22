Officers who are working to locate a missing woman from #Sissinghurst have issued a new CCTV image. Alexandra Morgan, a mother of two children, was last seen at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November 2021 at a petrol station near #Cranbrook. The latest image shows 34-year-old Alexandra at the premises when she stopped to buy fuel in her white Mini Cooper. A photo of the car with the registration number MF55 YHM has previously been issued by our officers as part of their enquiries. Our Investigators have established that, on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 November, the vehicle made journeys between her home and towards the #Hastings area. Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alexandra’s welfare. She has two children and it is completely out of character for her not to contact them. ‘Anybody who has seen Alexandra or knows where she might be is urged to contact the appeal line. We are also asking members of the public to call us if they see her white Mini. Her car remains key to establishing her whereabouts and making sure that we know she is safe.’ Alexandra is described as being around five feet six inches tall with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a green quilted coat, which is knee-length, along with a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace. Anybody who sees Alexandra or her car is urged to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280. If you have other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist our officers, please upload to the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F20-PO1 You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.
