Junior Young (pictured) and another youth robbed 86-year-old Hilda Lockert as she returned to her flat on the Overton Road Estate, Brixton, southwest London, on 30 April 2001.
A serial mugger who killed an 86-year-old woman for her groceries more than 20 years ago is facing jail after he was linked to the attack by a ‘one in a billion’ DNA match
