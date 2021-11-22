Fishermen assist in rescue of woman from Seaham Harbour

Firefighters from Seaham and Peterlee, along with HM Coastguard, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Great North Air Ambulance Service HART Team and local fishermen all worked together yesterday morning to free a woman after her leg became trapped in the rocks at Seaham Harbour.

CDDFRS control was alerted at 11.50am on Sunday 21st November by HM Coastguard. One crew from Seaham and a crew from Peterlee along with the boat crew were quickly dispatched. Firefighters used specialists working at height equipment to rescue the woman who was quickly airlifted to hospital at around 12.30pm Her injuries are not thought to be serious.