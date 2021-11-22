Firefighters from Seaham and Peterlee, along with HM Coastguard, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Great North Air Ambulance Service HART Team and local fishermen all worked together yesterday morning to free a woman after her leg became trapped in the rocks at Seaham Harbour.
CDDFRS control was alerted at 11.50am on Sunday 21st November by HM Coastguard. One crew from Seaham and a crew from Peterlee along with the boat crew were quickly dispatched. Firefighters used specialists working at height equipment to rescue the woman who was quickly airlifted to hospital at around 12.30pm Her injuries are not thought to be serious.
Fishermen assist in rescue of woman from Seaham Harbour
Firefighters from Seaham and Peterlee, along with HM Coastguard, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Great North Air Ambulance Service HART Team and local fishermen all worked together yesterday morning to free a woman after her leg became trapped in the rocks at Seaham Harbour.
You may also like
Man arrested in Kent after hit and run in Sussex
A man has been arrested in connection with a serious collision in Robertsbridge. A 20-year-old man was arrested in Kent on Sunday morning (26 April) on...
Major search to find missing Ten-year-old girl
Police are appealing for assistance to help trace a missing ten-year-old girl from Enfield. Shanila Buffonge was last seen at approximately 15:20hrs on...
Three suspected drug dealers have been arrested and a quantity of heroin seized following a police operation in Ashford.
Three suspected drug dealers have been arrested and a quantity of heroin seized following a police operation in Ashford. Officers investigating a suspected...
Video on social media appearing to show men impersonating police officers in east London
Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media filmed in east London appearing to show two men impersonating police officers. Police were...
Ashford man who tried to pull knife on officers is jailed
An Ashford man who tried to pull a knife on officers as they arrested him for assaulting a woman has been jailed. Kuislend Dishi, of...
An 81-Year-Old man has had his licence revoked by the DVLA after failing a roadside eyesight test carried out by police officers at the scene of a crash in Eastleigh
Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing unit attended a collision in Eastleigh and conducted a roadside eyesight test in which the man failed to read a...
Third serious stabbing in London
Police Officers are currently on scene at a stabbing on Carburton Street in Westminster. This is the third serious stabbing within the capital within a number...
Vets hail decisive Government proposals to crack down on illegal puppy imports
The measures, which form part of Defra’s Action Plan on Animal Welfare and have been set out for consultation today, will raise the minimum age for importing a...
This year is set to go off with a bigger bang than ever due to the COVID19 restrictions
With less than two weeks until Bonfire night on November 5th, This year is set to go off with a bigger bang than ever! As large public gatherings have...
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Croydon
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Croydon. Officers were called at approximately 9...
A 20-year-old man has been convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Merton
A 20-year-old man has been convicted of attempting to rape a woman in Merton. Khaled Argoub, 20 of Garratt Terrace, SW17, appeared at Kingston Crown Court on...
Five Bodies Found in Wreckage of Missing Helicopter
Mountain Rescue teams have found the site where a missing helicopter crashed. All five people on board the privately-owned Twin Squirrel aircraft have died...
M6 Closed following serious Collision
The M6 has been closed this evening follwing a serious crash.
No further police action for rail worker at Victoria Station who was spat at and later Died of Covid19
British Transport Police (BTP) can confirm that no further action will be taken in relation to an incident at London Victoria station in March, following a...
Folkestone Police chase end on the M20 motorway near Ashford
A red car being pursued through harbour area of Folkestone on Sunday after has been stopped by Police we can reveal. The red Mazda 6 car pursued through...
UPDTED: Emergency services called to body on the line near Chadwell Heath
Police and the London Fire Brigade have been called to a deceased person found on a railway line in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Officers from British...
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 31-year-old man died following a stabbing
Ricky Collins died in hospital after being found by police in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 10pm on 29 March. Derbyshire Police said a 24-year-old man and a 29...
Margate assault results in two arrests
Witnesses are being sought following a report of assault which led to the arrest of two people in Margate. It was reported that the incident involving two men...
Two more charged as part of investigation into cash couriering group who flew over £15m from UK to Dubai
A further two people suspected of couriering large quantities of cash for an organised crime group have been charged as part of a National Crime Agency...
Tributes paid to Chatham man killed in hit and run
Tributes have been paid to the Pensioner who was mowed down and killed in New Road in Chatham in Monday evening. Friends of the name have named him...
Firefighters are warning smokers to dispose of cigarettes carefully after a house fire on Thicket Grove in Dagenham in the early hours of this morning.
Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led one man to safety who was treated on scene...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Ilford
Police were called to Rushden Gardens, Ilford, at 10:51am on Friday, 9 April. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A woman, aged in her 80s...
Gregton Bower was last seen in Gravesend town centre on Tuesday 6 April 2021 and may have travelled to south London
Information is sought to help locate a teenage boy who has been reported missing. Gregton Bower was last seen in Gravesend town centre on Tuesday 6 April...
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway. Kent Police was called on 15 July 2020 after a man reported being approached by a person...