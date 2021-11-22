BREAKING NOTTINGHAMSHIRE Ruddington

Happy 75th Birthday to Dave the Cockle Man, a Nottingham legend who is also celebrating 60 years of selling sea food in the pubs of Nottingham

November 22, 2021
Dave is a regular traveller on our Green 10 route between Ruddington and Nottingham, with a bus on the route proudly named after him.
