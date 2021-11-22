BREAKING CHATHAM KENT MEDWAY SUSSEX

A county line drug dealer has been jailed after he admitted selling crack cocaine and heroin in #Medway

November 22, 2021
2 Min Read

Shiloh De Gale was jailed for five years and eight months at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 18 November 2021 after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Chahnah Bagnall, 24, from Chatham, was handed an 18-month suspended sentence for two years, after she also admitted the same charges.
Bagnall, and De Gale, 25 of Washington Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, were both charged with drug offences after they were arrested following two search warrants.
The warrants in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/chatham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWcfjFwiEaFckzYcKXdQqY4vaLFLU_JkkdHxEj1sDfmx8WlpMFWNqbj1OHhgytq-VCoEyn4ObMk46E2u_UE1ydOK7kyf94DYt0CSN7Z7HWewPl3QPKeG8bAF30jNI4a9uo_xtB67sN8mBFmLIN5AeAAazbD3zHCNDY4Sdwa9ZCEYFikgQE834_bJpUlTabgrLM&__tn__=*NK-R">#Chatham and link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/westsussex?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWcfjFwiEaFckzYcKXdQqY4vaLFLU_JkkdHxEj1sDfmx8WlpMFWNqbj1OHhgytq-VCoEyn4ObMk46E2u_UE1ydOK7kyf94DYt0CSN7Z7HWewPl3QPKeG8bAF30jNI4a9uo_xtB67sN8mBFmLIN5AeAAazbD3zHCNDY4Sdwa9ZCEYFikgQE834_bJpUlTabgrLM&__tn__=*NK-R">#WestSussex were carried out by officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team on Wednesday 7 July 2021.
As a result of the subsequent searches, officers seized 15 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and several mobile phones which contained messages that alluded to the sale of drugs.
Paraphernalia associated with drug supply, including digital scales, plastic bags and a knife, were also seized.
De Gale and Bagnall were both arrested and later charged as part of the investigation.
Investigating officer DC Matthew Wadhams said: ‘As a team we work tirelessly to identify and target those responsible for drug dealing in the town.
‘Drug dealers do not only affect the lives of drug users but the negative impact drug dealing has within a community cannot be underestimated.
‘I have no doubt that had we not arrested and charged them that they would still be committing these offences within the town and beyond.’
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp