Shiloh De Gale was jailed for five years and eight months at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 18 November 2021 after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
A county line drug dealer has been jailed after he admitted selling crack cocaine and heroin in #Medway
Bagnall, and De Gale, 25 of Washington Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, were both charged with drug offences after they were arrested following two search warrants.
The warrants in link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/chatham?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWcfjFwiEaFckzYcKXdQqY4vaLFLU_JkkdHxEj1sDfmx8WlpMFWNqbj1OHhgytq-VCoEyn4ObMk46E2u_UE1ydOK7kyf94DYt0CSN7Z7HWewPl3QPKeG8bAF30jNI4a9uo_xtB67sN8mBFmLIN5AeAAazbD3zHCNDY4Sdwa9ZCEYFikgQE834_bJpUlTabgrLM&__tn__=*NK-R">#Chatham and link" href="https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/westsussex?__eep__=6&__cft__[0]=AZWcfjFwiEaFckzYcKXdQqY4vaLFLU_JkkdHxEj1sDfmx8WlpMFWNqbj1OHhgytq-VCoEyn4ObMk46E2u_UE1ydOK7kyf94DYt0CSN7Z7HWewPl3QPKeG8bAF30jNI4a9uo_xtB67sN8mBFmLIN5AeAAazbD3zHCNDY4Sdwa9ZCEYFikgQE834_bJpUlTabgrLM&__tn__=*NK-R">#WestSussex were carried out by officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team on Wednesday 7 July 2021.
De Gale and Bagnall were both arrested and later charged as part of the investigation.