Police are appealing for help to locate a young girl missing from south London

Xana, aged 11, was last seen on Thursday, 18 November. She resides at an address in Beulah Hill SE19 and had been due to spend the weekend with a family member but has not been seen since.

It’s believed she could be using the bus network and has been travelling around north and east London, including Edmonton, Wood Green, Walthamstow, Euston, Aldgate, Hackney and Enfield.

Her family and police are extremely worried for Xana’s welfare and urge anyone who sees her, or has information as to her whereabouts, to call 101 ref 21MIS036080.