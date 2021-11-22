BREAKING CHATHAM KENT

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire in Clarence Road, Chatham

November 22, 2021
Five fire engines and a height vehicle attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled a fire on the first floor and in the roof space using main jets and water from a hydrant. They also worked to prevent fire spread to protect neighbouring properties. KFRS’ volunteer response team also attended to provide support to the residents. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

