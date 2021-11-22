A local resident discovered the body at around 08.30 on Tuesday, November 2, in front of a derelict building in Grand Avenue.
Investigating officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who was captured on CCTV on the property of the cat’s owners, as he may have information that could assist in the enquiry.
He is described as a white man in his late thirties, of a broad build and with a receding hairline. He was wearing a grey t-shirt with a light-coloured jumper over his shoulder, blue jeans and blue trainers.
Inspector Chris Smith, of Worthing Police Station, said: “We understand the effect disturbing incidents such as these have not only on other pet owners, but on the wider community. Thankfully these reports are extremely rare and our investigations indicate this is an isolated incident.
“Please be assured that we are conducting a full and thorough enquiry and our officers would like to speak to the man pictured as a matter of urgency.
“If you recognise him, or have any information which could help with the investigation, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 042 of 07/11.”
Police would like to speak to this man after the body of a cat was found on a driveway in Lancing
A local resident discovered the body at around 08.30 on Tuesday, November 2, in front of a derelict building in Grand Avenue.
You may also like
Commissioner praises officers for assisting London Ambulance Service
After nearly five weeks of supporting our blue light colleagues in the London Ambulance Service, today (Sunday) marks the end of a recent partnership where...
No charges for Cowes Cross Bow Man
No further action is being taken by Police following the arrest of a man with a crossbow in Cowes on the Isle of Wight at the beginning of the month. Armed...
Search continues for missing teenager
#MISSING Christine Smith from #AcocksGreen in #Birmingham The 16-year-old who is 5ft 6ins tall hasn’t been seen since yesterday when she left her home just...
Police launch arson Probe after Fire Damages Building on the Isle of Wight
Police are appealing for witnesses following a motorcycle fire in Newport. Officers were called to Trafalgar Court, Union Street, in the early hours of this...
West Midlands Police launch murder investigation
West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a house in #Olton, #Solihull yesterday evening (7 June). The 26-year-old man...
Police were called at 7.36pm on Sunday, 3 May to reports of someone seen in possession of a firearm on Antelope Road, SE18. “Officers, including firearms...
Police have released further information following a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 west of Oxford on Monday
Following a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 west of Oxford on Monday (12/10), officers are providing the following brief update. The collision occurred...
Man attacked and Robbed in Basingstoke Underpass
Did you see two men involved in a struggle at the junction of Basing View and Norn Hill in Basingstoke on 6.10pm on Thursday, November 10? A witness saw what...
Cannabis cultivation crackdown
From a half-a-million-pound cannabis farm in a disused warehouse to a cannabis grow in a bedroom – the range of Nottinghamshire’s drugs-busting abilities...
Manhunt for hit and run driver in Petersfield
Can you help Police identify the dark-coloured car in this CCTV footage? It is difficult to make out the make, model or registration number – but perhaps this...
Fifty fire fighters called to Large grass fire in the New Forest
Hampshire Fire and rescue have mobilised eight fire appliances and a command and control unit to a large grass fire in The New forest in the early hours of...
UPDATED:Man taken to hospital after stabbing attack in Watney Street in East London
A man has been treated by Police Paramedics and the London Air ambulance doctors following a stabbing incident that took place on Watney Street in East London...
Charter flight from Jamaica for British travellers seeking to return to the UK
Around 140 British travellers will be able to get home from Jamaica on a charter flight organised by the Government in partnership with the travel company...
Police appeal after brawl near Swindon town centre
Police are looking to speak to anyone who was out in Swindon town centre in the early hours of Saturday 14th August (14/08) and saw a number of fights take...
Detectives are appealing for witnesses after four officers were injured in a collision in Southwark
A police vehicle was involved in a collision with another car shortly before 1.30pm on Tuesday, 20 October in Draycott Close near to the junction with Edmund...
£10,000 ring stolen in Westminster Street robbery
Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following two motorbike-enabled robberies where a £10,000 ring and a £200 watch were stolen. The first...
Officers investigating drug supply in Southwark have made 12 arrests following an eight month proactive operation
On Wednesday, 21 July, officers from Southwark Safer Neighbourhoods team and the local CID, along with officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime, led an...
Kent Police charge serial Burglar again
Fourteen charges have been made against a man accused of burgling a home in Gravesend. Craig Graham is reported to have taken a car and a small quantity of...
Fareham has it’s every own Evel Knievel
Fareham has it’s every own Evel Knievel This concerning video was captured today on the way into Fareham, The youngest came up Redlands lane on the rear...
Major Crime appeals for video footage following Corby murder
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team are appealing for anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage relating to last night’s murder...
Police are appealing for information after three men stormed their way into a 94-year-old woman’s home last night and stole her father’s war medals
The masked men smashed the glass back door and threatened the pensioner in her home off Hilltop Road, #Oldbury at around 7.10pm. The woman was threatened with...
Officers carried out warrants at addresses in Newham, Dagenham and Essex have arrested two men following the seizure of four firearms, ammunition, a kilo of cocaine
Two people have been arrested for firearm and drugs offences following early morning raids in east London and Essex. Officers who carried out warrants at...
A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building
A large cannabis factory has been discovered in a disused commercial building in Parry Place (“Eltham Welding Supplies”) this afternoon. Unconfirmed report of...
Manhunt launched after six people were robbed at knifepoint at Brighton Racecourse
Detectives in Brighton are searching for three suspects after six people were robbed at knifepoint at Brighton Racecourse. At about 7.35pm on Tuesday (9 June)...