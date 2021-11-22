Northamptonshire Police chief praises public after ‘horrific’ crash

“I wish to express my sincere thanks to those members of the public who came to the aid of my officers, following this horrific crash. Thankfully, they are safe and recovering at home with their loved ones. Walking away from the below wreckage is quite frankly a miracle ” Nick Adderley

The car had been involved in a collision with a lorry while responding to an emergency 999 call on the A45 in Northamptonshire on Thursday.

Northamptonshire Police said they were now recovering at home.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley expressed his “sincere thanks” to the members of the public who went to their aid.

The incident took place shortly after 10:00am eastbound carriageway east of Northampton, between Great Billing and Earls Barton.

Mr Adderley posted a picture of the car on his Twitter feed.

He added: “Thankfully, they are safe and recovering at home with their loved ones.”

An investigation is now taking place into the cause of the crash.