Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a house fire on Elgin Road in Croydon in the early hours of this morning

Part of the ground floor of a converted semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Five people left the building before the Brigade arrived. A man was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews and a woman was taken to hospital.

Sub Officer Shelley Ovenden, who was at the scene, said: “On arrival, the fire wasn’t very visible, but as initial crews wearing breathing apparatus entered the property, they were faced with a fully developed fire and heavy smoke came out of the building.

“Firefighters worked incredibly quickly to contain the fire to just one room and the hallway, saving neighbouring properties. Crews also led a woman to the front of the property who was in a rear garden.”

The Brigade was called at 0309 and the fire was under control by 0406. Fire crews from Woodside, Croydon, Beckenham and Norbury fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.