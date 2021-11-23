At around 1.55pm on Tuesday 23 November 2021 a van travelling on the A249 near Stockbury is reported to have failed to stop when it was requested to do so by Kent Police officers. The request was made due to suspicions the vehicle was travelling on false plates.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the suspect vehicle made contact with a car belonging to a member of the public near the Key Street roundabout. In order to bring the pursuit to an end, and protect other road users, tactical contact was used to bring it to a stop.

Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and taken to the hospital for precautionary checks. They have since been taken to a police station and remain in custody.

One Kent Police car caught alight after sustaining damage during the pursuit, and the fire was safely extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service.

No serious injuries have been reported. Officers remain at the scene, conducting ongoing enquiries.