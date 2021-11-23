Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Deal

George Cartledge was last seen in the Granville Road area of the town at around 2pm on Tuesday 23 November 2021. He is known to often walk towards St Margaret’s at Cliffe.

The 75-year-old is described as being around 6ft tall with a slim build. He is also bald on top with shaved grey hair on the side of his head.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue quilted jacket, blue jeans with brown walking boots and grey gloves.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 23-1063.