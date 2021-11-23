Two suspected drug dealers have been arrested after officers seized class A drugs at a property in Folkestone

A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at a property in Ivy Way during the morning of Friday 19 November 2021 and cannabis and suspected cocaine were found in large quantities.

Further enquiries resulted in officers searching a second property in the Fleming Way area of the town where an estimated £100,000 in cash was recovered.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man from Folkestone on suspicion of possessing class A drugs and cannabis with intent to supply.

A 23-year-old woman from Folkestone was arrested suspicion of being concerned in supplying a controlled drug and possessing class A drugs.

They were both released pending further investigation.