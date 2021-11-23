A motorcyclist was arrested after being observed by officers riding at speed through Gillingham High Street

Officers were patrolling the Gillingham area shortly before 1am on Monday 22 November 2021 when they witnessed the rider, who was not wearing a crash helmet, travelling at speed through the High Street.

Working with CCTV operatives they were able to track, pursue and locate the rider. The vehicle was found to be on false plates and suspected stolen.

Arresting officer Sergeant Brett Barham of the Roads Policing Unit said: ‘This kind of behaviour poses a significant danger and causes misery to residents. We are committed to stopping and arresting those who persist in riding or driving in a way that puts others at risk.’

The rider, who is 17 and from Gillingham, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle and failing to stop for police. He has been released whilst investigations continue.