English Channel: at least 31 reported dead after migrant boat capsizes while attempting to reach the UK

31 People have been reported dead after a boat carrying migrants across the English Channel to the UK capsized.

The alarm was sounded by a nearby fishing boat earlier today (24 November), after people were spotted floating in the sea near the coast in France.

The boat set off from the French coast early on Wednesday morning . It was attempting to cross the English Channel to transport migrants to the UK

Shortly after setting off, a fishing boat raised the alarm to emergency services after several people were seen floating in the sea near the coast

It has been confirmed by French interior minister Gerald Darmanin that several people died during the attempted crossing after apparently capsizing, with Pierre Henri Dumont, MP for Calais confirming that so far there have been 31 confirmed deaths

rescue operation is currently underway, with French and British authorities searching the water for any renaming people