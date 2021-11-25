A body has been recovered from Sangatte Beach in Northern France this afternoon It follows the death of 27 others yesterday

Police and Fire crews in France have been scrambled to recover a body from the beach at Sangatte on Thursday afternoon.

Two Landrover and a specialist off-road vehicle were seen to go off down the beach at speed following the grim discovery.

It is not related to the tragic incident where 27 Migrants lost their lives in a dinghy whilst attempting to cross the channel on Wednesday a source has revealed.

Police have sealed off the part of the beach and a path accessing the nature reserve. There are a large number of emergency vehicles at the scene

More to follow