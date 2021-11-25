BREAKING NORTH WALES

Richard Madeley rushed into hospital

November 25, 2021
1 Min Read
 
I’m a Celebrity star Richard Madeley was rushed into hospital in the early hours of this morning after falling ill in the camp.
The TV presenter, best known for hosting This Morning with his wife Judy, apparently left stars and production crew ‘terrified’ after medics rushed to Gwyrch Castle.
An ITV spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.
“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”
