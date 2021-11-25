An appeal for witnesses has been issued by our officers investigating a fatal collision on the M2
A prolific county lines drug dealer has been sentenced to six years and nine months behind bars
Daniel Oluwaseun,Temi Ojeh, 33, of Broomcroft Avenue, Northolt, appeared at Kingston Crown Court last Wednesday (25 November) where he was sentenced after...
Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery at Heron Foods in Newton-le-Willows earlier this month have issued CCTV images of a man they believe has information to assist with their enquiries.
At around 6pm on Wednesday 10 February it was reported that a man assaulted and threatened two female members of staff at the shop with a knife. The man made...
LIVE UPDATES:Emergency services rushed to Fuel tanker on Fire on M25 near Sevenoaks
The M25 Clockwise at Junction 5 Sevenoaks has been closed following a major fire that has broken out from a vehicle. ...
Portsmouth Crack Dealer Steven Waters Jailed by Portsmouth Crown Court
Steven Michael Larry Waters, 24, of no fixed abode, received a two-year prison sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday. He was charged with...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on Cambridge Court in Marylebone
Part of a three-roomed flat on the first floor was destroyed by fire. Eight people were evacuated by crews wearing breathing apparatus. One woman was...
Police are appealing for information following two incidents reported overnight at Festival Leisure Park
It was reported that a woman in her 20s had been hit by a car driving dangerously around 2.35am this morning, Saturday 4 September. The driver failed to stop...
Thames Travel is re-launching its night bus services this weekend to support the return of the night-time economy
The services will return on Fridays and Saturdays to help people enjoy nights out and those working shift patterns. The services help aid the...
Police are releasing the image of a man they want to speak to in connection with two bus arsons
The most serious offence happened at around 20:00hrs on Friday, 8 October. The top floor of the 154 bus from Croydon to Morden was set alight while it...
Large Police presence in Sandown on the Isle of Wight following an Incident
Police have been called to an incident in Sandown on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Sunday morning (29 May ). Witnesses have reported seeing a number...
Faulty Toaster Leaves Family Homesless and the House Gutted in Lee on Solent
Lee on the Solent,Hampshire,Wednesday 16th August 2017 A massive fire ripped through a house in Lee on the Solent early on Wednesday morning, Firefighters from...
Firefighter Drew Ricketts, from Green Watch at Solihull Fire Station, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain Award for his “quick and decisive actions” at an incident whilst off duty last year.
In November 2020, Drew was with his partner at a petrol station in Billesley when he noticed a woman nearby calling for help. West Midlands Fire Service Chief...
Needles coastguard scramble after lifebuoy light found
The Needles coastguard search and rescue team were scrambled this evening they were tasked to investigate an object of concern recovered from the shoreline by...
Five men have been arrested following a robbery at a jeweller in Maida Vale. Police were called to the jewellers in Maida Vale, W9 at 5.10pm on Monday, 20 May...
Appeal to find Missing Portsmouth Man Matthew Bone
Police are appealing for help to find a missing man. Matthew Bone is originally from Portsmouth but is known to have travelled up to the Midlands recently...
Royal Tunbridge Wells Street on lockdown following Stabbing
Tunbridge Wells, Street remains on lockdown with officers guarding each end of the cordon after a serious stabbing. Shocked neighbours described seeing and...
A fractured gas main saw the attendance of four fire appliances from Hampshire Fire and rescue service and officers from Hampshire constabulary putting in a...
Police Appeal after Attempted Robbery at Service Station in Park Gate
Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of a service station in Park Gate. A man wearing a balaclava and carrying a blue carrier bag...
A woman from Littlehampton is starting a six-month prison sentence for attacking two police officers, coughing in their faces and saying she wanted to infect them with COVID-19
A CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following a fail-to-stop collision in Reading has been released
Police Name Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash
Police have named the pilot who died in a helicopter crash in North Yorkshire yesterday. Officers were called to the incident, in a crop field near Aldborough...
Cumbria Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene
Man rushed to hospital with serious stab wounds
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating a serious assault in Folkestone have made an arrest. Kent Police was called to a...
Detectives in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in the North Anston area
On Sunday 10 January at around 11.50am it is reported that a 70-year-old man was riding an electric bike along Houghton Road, when he was approached by two...