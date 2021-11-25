BREAKING KENT M2 MEDWAY

An appeal for witnesses has been issued by our officers investigating a fatal collision on the M2

November 25, 2021
1 Min Read
 
We were called to the coastbound carriageway of the M2 at junction 2 for the Medway Bridge at 10.56am on Thursday, 25 November 2021 following a collision involving a silver KTM 990 Supermoto T motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s, sustained fatal injuries.
Our officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and asking motorists to check for dashcam footage that may help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference KH/DGC/133/21 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.
 
 
 
 
 
 
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp