Please help us find Noni, missing from #ForestHill #Lewisham
Convicted rapist Graham Medway will not have his sentence referred to the Court of Appeal, it has been confirmed
Convicted sex offender 62-year-old Monster Medway orally raped a 3-year-old girl at Fort Victoria Country Park in August 2020. He admitted the sickening...
He’s served ten months of a five-year sentence. What an insult. The justice system is broken and failing victims of crime
A Thames Valley Police officer whose leg was amputated after a man drove into his patrol car has spoken of his disgust after hearing that the culprit is being...
The Hillhead Coastguard Team tasked to assist Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service with a house boat fire in Gosport this evening Monday 24th July 2017. With all...
Selsey Coastguard teams assist EOD with ordnance find at Medmerry Beach
Selsey Coastguard teams were called into action on Saturday morning following the discovery of live ordnance that was found by a member of the public. A...
Woman arrested after Kingston Play Park Attack
Hampshire Police are carrying out enquiries after an assault took place in Kingston Recreation Ground, close to Byerley Road, in Fratton on Wednesday 4th...
Fire crews called to arson attack at derelict pub in Canterbury
Kent Fire and Rescue Service is currently at the scene of a fire at a derelict pub in Burgess Road, Aylesham. Six fire engines, a height vehicle and a bulk...
Sixteen Year Georgia Walsh Killed after being hit by a train in Sevenoaks
On Friday the 17th March, Georgia Walsh took her life – she was 16 years old. Georgia was incredibly talented, very artistic and dedicated. Georgia is loved...
Major Hampshire motorway closed following Police Incident
The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J4 (M3) and J3 (M271) due to a Police led incident. Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene assisting...
Emergency Services called to 2 females in distress on the River Thames
Emergency services has been scrambled to two females in distress in the early hours of Monday on the banks of the river Thames in east London Emergency...
Sixteen year old arrested after attacking police
Officers have arrested the outstanding suspect who was wanted following the incident that happened on West End Road/Chalk Hill just after 3pm on September 11...
Damilola Taylor Killer is back behind bars after he drove into a female police officer
A killer of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor is back behind bars after he drove into a female police officer Ricky Preddie killed the schoolboy when aged 13...
Former Guilford Doctor jailed for 10 and half years after sexually assault patients
A former GP from Guildford who repeatedly abused his position to sexually assault patients at his surgery is facing 10 and a half years behind bars after he...
A man has been jailed for three years for burgling a house in Hastings after fingerprint evidence linked him to the crime
A man has been jailed for three years for burgling a house in Hastings after fingerprint evidence linked him to the crime. Billy Kent, 20, of Wishing Tree Road...
Carnage in Cuxton
Thousand of pounds pound worth of damage has been caused and a scene of carnage left after a Fleetmix cement mixer had a blow out. The lorry from the Dartford...
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a Police pursuit?
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to take part in a pursuit? Here is the chance to find out… In partnership with Police Chase UK, Northamptonshire...
Montgomery is the first woman to be executed by the federal government since 1953 and was the only woman on death row
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was executed by lethal injection at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, and pronounced dead at 1.31am on Wednesday...
Bury boxer died in Targeted attack
Cole Kershaw, 18, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting in Chesham Road, Officers were called to reports of a firearms...
Police in Surrey are appealing for help to find a 55-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Shepperton
The missing woman went missingg overnight yesterday (29 September). Tracey is described as being white, 5’5” tall, of stocky build with long light brown hair...
Cashpoint raider strike for a second night in a row in Kent and this time they’re successful
Detectives are appealing for information following the theft of a cash machine from a service station on the A299 Thanet Way. The incident at the Shell...
Police name Finsbury Park Murder victim
Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police logotype UPDATE: Police name victim of Finsbury Park murder Metropolitan Police – Apr 26, 2018 16:02 BST [Victim:...
Siobhan Collins-Grant sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for murder of Sahkira Loseke
Siobhan Collins-Grant, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Sahkira Loseke on Thursday, 12 March at the Old Bailey. On Friday, 13...
A Porsche-driving, designer clothes-wearing ‘county lines’ leader of a class A drugs line in Peterborough has been jailed for four-and-a-half years
Bruno Te, 29, was initially arrested by Neighbourhood Support Team officers on patrol in Peterborough on 9 June 2019 after they had information about a...
Burst Water Main shoots 20 feet into the Air in Whiteley
Whitley,Hampshire Saturday 9th January 2016 A burst water main has caused residents to be without water and flooding a Whiteley Road in Hampshire.
Can you help our officers trace Liam Taylor?
Officers in Doncaster are asking for the public’s help in tracing 27-year-old Liam Taylor. Taylor, is wanted in connection with an assault, which took place...