Kent Police was called at 8.42am on Saturday 27 November 2021 to a report of a collision involving three vehicles on the London-bound M20, between junctions 11 and 10.

Officers attended the scene alongside South East Coast Ambulance Service and Highways England, with one person taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A road closure was enforced to allow public safety but has since been lifted.

Officers left the scene in the car of Highways England crews.

The road has now reopened