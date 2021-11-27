Five arrests after Amazon protest in Dartford released on bail until December

Five arrests after protest in Dartford

Traffic is moving in an out of a business site in Dartford, with five arrests made following a protest.

At 4.24am on Friday 26 November 2021, officers were called to the Littlebrook Business Centre after a group of more than 20 people obstructed an access road outside a business premises.

The group placed themselves in front of two entrances, with some individuals locked onto concrete and wooden structures.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and taken into custody.

The other attendees dispersed by 2.30pm.

Officers worked alongside partner agencies, and the managers at the business, throughout the incident to ensure disruption was kept to a minimum.

Those involved have been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until 24 December