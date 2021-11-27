Second man arrested by detectives in search for missing woman from Sissinghurst that is now being treated as a potential murder

A second man has been arrested as detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continue to investigate the disappearance of a woman from Sissinghurst.

Mother of two Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November 2021 and has not been in contact with her family since.

Her disappearance is being treated as suspicious and a potential murder.

On the afternoon of Friday 26 November, a 53-year-old man from Hastings was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, where he remains as enquiries continue.

His arrest follows on from the arrest of a 40-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea, who was arrested the previous day on suspicion of murder. He too remains in custody.

Investigators remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist with their enquiries and have released a photo of her white Mini Cooper, which has a black roof and the registration number MF55 YHM.

They have established that, on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 November, the vehicle made journeys between her home and towards the Hastings area.

Kent Police officers, with support of Sussex Police are carrying out searches at four locations in the Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea area, as part of their work to locate Alexandra.

Residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Neil Kimber, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: ‘It is completely out of character for Alexandra not to contact her family and we are now treating this case as a potential murder.

‘While we continue our investigation, I would urge anyone who may have seen Alexandra or her white Mini Cooper with a black roof to contact us.

‘If you think you may have seen Alexandra or something suspicious but are not sure, please do not hesitate to call and let us know.’

Anyone who has seen Alexandra or her car is urged to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 18-0280.

If you have other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist our officers, please upload to the Major Incident Public Portal via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4601020121F20-PO1

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.