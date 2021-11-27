Face mask rules tightened, PCR tests for travellers and jabbed have to isolate if in contact with an ‘Omicron case’ as the government brings in further restrictions.

The Prime Minister claimed, “temporary and precautionary” measures to be reviewed in three weeks, alongside a “boost” to the booster campaign.
An incident which has left a VW Up facing the wrong way on St Mary’s Roundabout is causing delays in and around Newport this evening (Thursday). One person has...
A couple who carried out a plan to murder the woman’s ex-husband have been jailed. Giedrius Juskauskas, 42, was stabbed to death in a Newham alleyway in June...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a kidnap in Oxford. On Wednesday (30/9) between 11.55am and 12.10pm, the victims, a man in his twenties and...
Police have closed a major road linking to the M20 Motorway The link road between the A2070 Bad Munstereifel Road to M20 Junction 10 has been closed following...
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire at a property on Nelson Avenue, Sheerness at 6:35am on Sunday morning. Upon arrival crews faced smoke coming...
Five people involved in a ‘County Lines’ drug supply chain between London and Bognor Regis have been sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison. On...
Music equipment was seized and groups of revellers were dispersed at the weekend as Kent police officers prevented an unlicensed music event at Darenth Country...
East Isley, West Berkshire Wednesday 10th August 2016 FOUR people have been killed and a dozen injured after an eight-vehicale crash on the A34 at East Ilsley...
Twelve people have rushed to hospital after a believed chemical incident at flats in Tilston Bright Square near Sainsbury’s, Harrow Manorway, this morning...
Antonino Coppola, 23, was last seen on Thursday, 16 September leaving Bow Road Station in the direction of Mornington Grove, E3 after he told a friend...
Those who take the very real risk of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs were targeted by officers during a summer campaign. The month of...
Police and paramedics have been called to a double stabbing that has taken place just outside the Tesco Express on Willesden Lane in Kilburn this evening we...
Air Quality Grant provides money for innovative local authority projects to encourage active and cleaner transport and reduce harmful emissions outside schools...
Members of the Bembridge community you should be very very proud after a number stopped and carried out life-saving treatment whilst waiting for an ambulance...
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of teacher Sabina Nessa, the Metropolitan Police have said. Earlier today officers heading up...
Police would like to speak to him about a burglary that took place at a school in Andover. At around 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 16, a man entered The Education...
A hearing has determined that a former police constable’s actions constituted gross misconduct. Former PC Iain Simons, who was attached to the North East BCU...
A man suspected of being involved in the importation of heroin was arrested on the morning of Thursday, 15 July. It followed an investigation by the Met’s...
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a dry cleaners on Essex Road in Islington. Part of the ground floor of the shop was damaged by...
Police had been appealed for help to find 79-year-old Peter Bennett, who was reported missing from his home in Haringey. We are happy to say Peter was found...
Kamran Latif, aged 42, of no fixed abode, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday 14 August, and then sentenced at Slough Magistrates’...
Patrik Jankoczky, aged 21, of Benson Close, Reading was sentenced in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (23/3) to two years and six months’...
A man who demanded sun cream from Police when he went a hot footing on the roof of an Isle of Wight Property in Freshwater has fallen asleep on the roof of the...
The chicken shortage, reported last night, by UKNIP has forced the closure of local branches of KFC this we understand has no has gone nationwide. Stores up...