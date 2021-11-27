BREAKING COVID19

Face mask rules tightened, PCR tests for travellers and jabbed have to isolate if in contact with an ‘Omicron case’ as the government brings in further restrictions.

November 27, 2021
1 Min Read

 

The Prime Minister claimed, “temporary and precautionary” measures to be reviewed in three weeks, alongside a “boost” to the booster campaign.

