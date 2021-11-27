Investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Chatham

At 12.42am on Saturday 27 November 2021, Kent Police was called to a collision between a Ford Transit van and a pedestrian in Luton Road, near the junction with Short Street.

The van was travelling from Luton, towards Chatham Hill, and the pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was on the footpath. He is from the Medway area and was declared at the scene.

Following the collision, the van came to a stop against two properties.

An unknown number of occupants are known to have fled on foot, however a 45-year-old man from Spalding, Lincolnshire, was arrested at the scene. He was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.

An additional two men, aged 25 and 35 and from Chatham, were later also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three detainees remain in custody, as enquiries continue.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Department are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who has information and is yet to speak with an officer.

Investigators are particularly keen to obtain privately held CCTV and dashcam footage that captures any of the parties involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting SCIU/134/21. You can also email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk