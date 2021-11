On Saturday, 27 November at 7.32pm, police were called to Harlesden High Street, NW10 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended and located a man in his thirties with stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital by the LAS. We await an update on his condition.

A crime scene is in place at the location.

No arrests. Enquiries continue.