The victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall has been named as detectives continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

While formal identification is yet to take place, the victim has been confirmed as Rishmeet Singh, 16, who was from the local area. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A murder enquiry was launched after police were called to Raleigh Road at 21:07hrs on Wednesday, 24 November after reports of a stabbing that followed a fight involving a group of people.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found Rishmeet with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There have been no arrests at this stage but enquiries are ongoing as part of an investigation being carried out by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts and those of my team are with Rishmeet’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to bring the person, or people, responsible for Rishmeet’s death, to justice.

“I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my appeal for anyone who was in the area around Raleigh Road just after 9pm on Wednesday and saw this incident to get in contact. You may have vital evidence that could help us progress this investigation.

“I would also ask local residents in the area, or road users who were around Raleigh Road at the time of this attack, to check any footage they may have captured on doorbell, dashboard or CCTV cameras. If you can help, please get in touch.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, head of policing for Ealing, Hounslow and Hillingdon said: “Rishmeet’s family have been devastated by his death and my thoughts are with them. Specialist detectives continue to work at pace to find out who was responsible for this attack. I would also add my appeal to the public to get in touch if they have any information that could help the investigation.

“I know that this tragic incident will have understandably shocked the local community and our officers throughout the West Area share that shock. We remain committed to working with the local community to address any concerns they may have.

“Residents across Hounslow, Hillingdon and Ealing can expect to see an increased policing presence over the coming days and I would encourage anyone who has concerns to please speak to officers.”

A Section 35 dispersal order – which gives officers powers to direct people to leave an area – has been authorised until 14:29hrs on Sunday, 28 November in Southall Broadway, Southall Green, the Havelock Estate, Uxbridge town centre and Hayes town centre.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 0208 721 4266 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7200/24NOV. Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Any young people who have information about violence, firearms or knife crime, can visit Fearless where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.