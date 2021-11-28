Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in shops Not including hospitality
Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is #wanted
Jason Edwards, aged 25, who is from #Islington, North #London, is wanted in connection with a serious assault that took place in the borough of #Broxbourne on...
A man reported to police after wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed terrorist groups has admitted offences under the Terrorism Act
Feras Al Jayoosi, 34 of Swindon was observed on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 June wearing two T-shirts in Golders Green in north London – one...
A man has been sentenced for sexual activity with a young girl in south-east London after pleading guilty in court. Joshua Dee, 21 , of Lewisham, was sentenced...
First Picture of West Sussex Mother Charged over New Born Baby Murder
This is the First Picture of 29 year Mother Gintare Suminaite, from Bognor Regis. She is charged with murdering her new-born baby. An ambulance was...
Police have charged a 17-year-old boy with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon after a stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates court this morning (10 August) charged with Grievous Bodily Harm with intent and possession of an...
Investigation launched after vehicle is attacked by gang with weapons in Belvedere
Police have launched an investigation and those onboard the vehicle have been treated by Paramedics after it came under attack by a gang of men in South East...
Police are looking for Rami Guenez, who is missing from his home in Ongar. Rami, 17, has not been seen since Friday (20 August), when he left his home...
Fire Crews Called to Chip shop Fire in Brading on the Isle of Wight
Fire crew on the Isle of Wight this lunchtime are dealing with a fire in Brading. Two Crews from Ryde have been called to deal with the blaze that has broken...
Two arrested after Man left with Serious facial Injuries in Southampton
Police have made two arrests following an assault on the corner of Meggeson Avenue and Ozier Road, Southampton. It happened at approximately 9.10pm on Friday...
Concerns growing for missing Daniel White
Officers from Thames Valley Police are appealing for information to find a missing man from Prestwood. Daniel White, aged 45, was last seen in Wrights Lane...
Couple found guilty of Murder of French Au pair
A couple who spun a web of lies to justify the torture and murder of their vulnerable young nanny at the south-west London home they shared have today...
Police investigating a firearms discharge outside a mosque in High Road, Seven Kings, on Thursday,9 May, have arrested a man. A 28-year-old man was arrested on...
Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a recently born baby boy found in an area of woodland in Hythe
Police are currently investigating the death of a recently born baby boy found in an area of woodland in Hythe this afternoon. Police were called at 2.05pm...
Second man charged in connection with the murder in Lambeth
Detectives investigating the murder of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have charged a second man. Yassein Bullock, 18, of...
Raiders steal cashpoint from petrol station in Staplehurst using JCB Digger
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from a petrol station in Staplehurst. A JCB is reported to have been used to rip...
Can you help us find 74-year-old Nepalese man who is missing in Aldershot? Dhanpati Rai speaks very little English and is vulnerable. He has been missing from...
Department of Health said further 847 people have died from COVID19
A total of 14,576 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday, the Department of Health said, up by...
Officers investigating the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Otas Sarkus in Newham last week are releasing an image of a car they believe was used by those involved in the murder.
The white Volvo 4×4 SUV was stolen from Manor Park, E12 on Monday, 14 June and officers think it remained in the local area until it was used in...
A woman’s body has been found in the Hawley area today (Wednesday 18 March). Formal identification has yet to take place but the next of kin of missing Lisa...
Man left with serious head injuries after Christmas Day attack
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a reported assault in which a man suffered serious head injuries. The incident happened in Minnis Road, Birchington...
A 42-year-old man from the Czech Republic has been convicted of money laundering offences after being arrested at Glasgow Airport
He was arrested as part of a National Crime Agency and Police Scotland investigation into the export of cash from the United Kingdom to Dubai. On 8...
Exclusive:Fire Breaks out on Cargo Ship off the Isle of Wight
The UK Coastguard are coordinating incident involving fire on car carrier in the English Channel At around 3:45am today (Friday 24 February 2017) UK Coastguard...
Emergency services called to vehicle into a building in Penge
Police ,Fire and Paramedics have been called to a vehicle that has smashed into a Co-op on Angerley Road in Penge in South East London. Fire Crews were...
Derek has now been missing for two weeks can you help Police find him
He was last seen two weeks ago today on Saturday 24 July at around 3pm near St Anne’s Annexe, South Parade, Summertown. Where you in the area on that day...