Face coverings will become compulsory on public transport and in shops Not including hospitality

November 28, 2021
All international arrivals entering England must take a day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result.
All contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate for 10 days, regardless of their vaccination status. They will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
 
