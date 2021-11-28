A councillor has resigned from the Conservative Party just six months after being elected over plans to force front-line health workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19
You may also like
Foolish and silly people of Westcliff join the panic buying
These were the queues this morning at the Westcliff ALDI and Progress Road LIDL stores, as shoppers waited for the doors to open. Out panic buying like the...
Two more super hospitals to be built to tackle COVID19
New NHS Nightingale hospitals will be built in Bristol and Harrogate to provide hundreds of extra beds if local services need them during the peak of...
Man rushed to hospital with head injury and two arrested in Ventnor
Police were called at 1.44pm on Sunday 26 May to a report that a man had been assaulted at a property in Alpine Road, Ventnor. The victim, a 39-year-old man...
Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is now leading an investigation into suspicious items found at an address in Suffolk
A man previously arrested by Suffolk Constabulary on suspicion of a firearms offence has been further arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence. On Sunday...
A former school caretaker, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has been sentenced for further sexual offences
John Lyon, 47 of no fixed address, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday 22 January, where he was jailed for eleven years for further sexual offences...
Irish lorry driver held in NCA cross-Channel smuggling investigation in Channel Tunnel
A truck driver from Ireland has been detained by the National Crime Agency after 42 kilos of cocaine were seized from his lorry at the Channel Tunnel terminal...
Rapist who kidnapped woman is jailed for 15 years
A dangerous man who kidnapped and raped a lone female as she walked home has been jailed. Desmond Atumkeze, 23, of Battery Road, Greenwich, was sentenced to 15...
A second woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Ramsgate that left four people with injuries
A second woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Ramsgate that left four people with injuries. Kent Police officers were called to Plains of...
Eight minute cycle from work nearly cost me my life but the Helmet saved me
Last Thursday I was riding the 8 minute cycle from work as I do every day. A car coming in the opposite direction didn’t see me and turned right, hitting...
Do you know who carried out this attack?
A woman is recovering today after being “punched and kicked” in The Pink Toothbrush nightclub in Rayleigh last night. Dannielle Briggs recalled what happened...
A man has been detained following an incident involving a knife in Royal Wootton Bassett
A man has been detained following an incident involving a knife in Royal Wootton Bassett. We were called to Borough Fields yesterday morning (17/01) at around...
Detectives investigating a firearm discharge in Seven Kings have carried out a number of fast-time enquiries and now believe that the incident may have stemmed...
Silly Billy forgot to go to Court now he’s Wanted
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted. Billy Carlile, who is 34 and of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an...
The people of Kent are being urged to read up on the latest Government advice over the coming weekend before new rules regarding social distancing come into effect next week
The people of Kent are being urged to read up on the latest Government advice over the coming weekend before new rules regarding social distancing come into...
Man found with hand injury after street brawl in Harringay
Police were called at 8.59pm on Monday, 26 July to Oakfield Road N4 after reports of a group of males attacking another male. Officers attended with LAS. The...
Police are renewing appeals for help to find a man who has been missing for more than a week
Marius Aionesei, 34, who is from the Canning Town area, was last seen at home at approximately 18:00hrs on Saturday, 27 March. He was reported missing the...
Do you recognise any of these dogs?
Sussex Police have released more photos of a number of suspected stolen dogs they seized last month in a bid to identify them and reunite them with...
Updates on the UK travel corridor list
List of countries, territories and regions from where you can travel to England and may not have to self-isolate. Countries, territories and regions...
Police have confirmed that an incident occurred outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital
Police have confirmed that an incident occurred at around 11am today (Sunday 14 November) outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. A cordon around the affected...
Missing Linda Chambers from Leicestershire may be in Kent
Divers have today (Monday 9 December) been searching Loughborough’s Grand Union Canal as part of ongoing enquiries to locate a missing Loughborough woman...
Fatboy Slim tickets go in minutes for Key Workers show
Tickets for the Fat boy Gig sell out in minutes : The famed DJ will be hosting a show — dubbed NHS: I Have To Praise You Like I Should — at the Brighton...
Two men who carried out a violent attack on a man in Canterbury city centre have been jailed
Serhat and Agid Yalcin assaulted the victim, who is in his sixties, in the city’s High Street on Tuesday 1 September 2020. They stamped on and...
Attemped armed robbery in Andover
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary want to hear from people who may have information about an attempted robbery in Andover. It took place around 2.30pm on...