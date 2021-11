Officers patrolling Frinton have directed a number of people to leave under a dispersal order put in place

Officers have been investigating reports of a group of young people causing anti- social behaviour in recent weeks, and the order was put in place following further reports on Friday night (26 November).

community. The legislation is one of the tools we are using to address the issue , alongside extra patrols and working with the local

Since Friday evening, officers have engaged with groups and individuals, and where there have been concerns about their behaviour, they have been directed to leave

During Friday and Saturday evening, 20 people in total were dispersed and five were taken home.

The dispersal order remains in place until 8pm today , Sunday 28 November.

policing Sergeant Aaron Homatopoulos, of the Tendring community team , said: “ Frinton is a safe town but the behaviour of a small number of individuals is having a detrimental impact on residents and businesses.

“We are committed to making sure people feel safe and to finding long term solutions to address the reasons behind the issues the community has been experiencing

“We are doing this through a combination of speaking with individuals and their parents , working with our partners and the community , and appropriate enforcement action.

“We will continue to carry out patrols and engage with the community , and ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti- social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report them to us.”

Contact us online at www.essex. police .uk, or call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The dispersal order covers the area below:

B1033 Connaught Avenue, inside the gates to the junction with the Esplanade

Esplanades west and east of Connaught Avenue, including the lower promenade and greensward either side of the promenade, including beach

station Witton Wood Road , including the train

Old Road and Old Way

Harold Grove, Harold Way and Harold Road

Fourth Avenue

The Crescent

Glebe Way

Greenway

Old Parsonage Way