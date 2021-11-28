Officers patrolling Frinton have directed a number of people to leave under a dispersal order put in place
Officers have been investigating reports of a group of young people causing anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, and the order was put in place following further reports on Friday night (26 November).
The legislation is one of the tools we are using to address the issue, alongside extra patrols and working with the local community.
Since Friday evening, officers have engaged with groups and individuals, and where there have been concerns about their behaviour, they have been directed to leave.
Sergeant Aaron Homatopoulos, of the Tendring community policing team, said: “Frinton is a safe town but the behaviour of a small number of individuals is having a detrimental impact on residents and businesses.
“We are committed to making sure people feel safe and to finding long term solutions to address the reasons behind the issues the community has been experiencing
“We are doing this through a combination of speaking with individuals and their parents, working with our partners and the community, and appropriate enforcement action.
“We will continue to carry out patrols and engage with the community, and ask anyone who witnesses crime or anti-social behaviour, or has any information about these incidents, to report them to us.”
Contact us online at www.essex.police.uk, or call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
The dispersal order covers the area below:
B1033 Connaught Avenue, inside the gates to the junction with the Esplanade
Esplanades west and east of Connaught Avenue, including the lower promenade and greensward either side of the promenade, including beach
Old Road and Old Way
Harold Grove, Harold Way and Harold Road.
Fourth Avenue
Third Avenue
Second Avenue
The Crescent
Raglan Road
Glebe Way
Greenway
Old Parsonage Way
Hadleigh Road
Eton Road
Pole Barn Lane