Fifty new investigators have started work within the Met’s professional standards department as part of ongoing, immediate action to begin rebuilding the trust of London’s communities

In October we outlined a range of measures we would move forward to help restore the trust of Londoners.

The Met is committed to increasing the number of investigators in our Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) to strengthen our capability and to do more to prevent and identify the abuse of trust by our people.

We can now announce that on Monday, 1 November, 50 additional investigators were posted to DPS.

Work has also progressed on our urgent review of all current investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse. In total around 300 cases where allegations have been made against Met officers and staff will be reviewed. Work has already begun and will be completed by Spring 2022.

Police are also dip sampling 100 cases – ten per year for the last ten years, which includes a review of the individual’s vetting history. As with the review of current cases, this work is underway and will be finished by Spring 2022.

They announced a review into culture and standards of behaviour across the Met, to be led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock. The terms of reference for this review have now been published and work will begin fully in January 2022.

Alongside the announcement of a Baroness Casey’s work, we also confirmed a specific review of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command would be carried out. This work has now begun and it is anticipated that it will be completed mid-2022.

An oversight group has been established which will be co-chaired by Dee Collins, the former Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, alongside Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes. This group will bring external perspective and challenge to this important review.

Commander Rachel Williams, who is leading the Met’s work to rebuild trust across London, said: “We’ve heard loud and clear the dismay and disappointment in us as a police service, of how people, and women in particular, have questioned whether they can trust us to keep them safe. We depend on the trust of the public. It is fundamental to our core purpose of keeping the public safe.

“We cannot and are not waiting for the findings of ongoing inquiries to begin rebuilding trust. We have already taken a number of significant steps to start real change across the organisation and will continue to improve as soon as we identify opportunities to.

“While crucial work to move forward the immediate actions we committed to takes place, our dedication to Londoners is undiminished. Our relentless efforts to drive down violent crime – including violence against women and girls – across the capital have not wavered.

“This month we published an action plan setting out how we are tackling violence against women and girls. We are disrupting those intent on inciting violence on our streets, making public places safer, supporting victims and bringing criminals to justice.

“Over the last year knife and gun crime in the capital have reduced 26%, personal robbery is down 25%. We are putting officers where we know the public want to see them most. We have invested in our town centre teams meaning communities will see local officers in their local areas. We’re using the most modern technology and advanced techniques to solve some of the most complex crimes.

“We’re here, we’re changing, we’re learning. We will not stop working to be the service Londoners need and deserve.”