A prompt response by police led to an arrest being made in connection with a burglary in Dartford.

Officers were called to a property in Ridgeway shortly before 9pm on Friday 26 November 2021. Following a search, a male was located in the property. He was found to be in possession of a balaclava and a torch.

A 17 year old from Dartford was arrested on suspicion of burglary and harassment and has been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue.