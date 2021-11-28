Police launch investigation after double Murder in Wood Green as man is arrested Seventy miles away in Cambridgeshire

At 9,37am on Sunday, 28 November police were called to a property in Mayes Road, N22 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics. They found a man and a woman who had been stabbed and were unresponsive. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the deceased and to locate their next of kin.

A 52-year-old old man has been arrested at an address in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire on suspicion of murder in connection with this incident. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101, giving the reference 2183/28NOV.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.