Have you seen missing Elsie from Waterlooville?

The 13-year-old was last seen at around 12.30pm this afternoon (28 November) at the entrance to Morelands Court in the Widley area.

Police and her family are growing ‍concerned for her safety, and are asking anyone who has seen her to get in touch with police.

Elsie is described as:

White

Slim

5ft 7ins tall

Shoulder length hair – auburn colour

Black Hoodie

Black and pink leopard print T-shirt

Black Nike Leggings

Black Nike Trainers

If you have seen her, or think you know where she is, please call police on 101, quoting incident 996 of today’s date (28 November).

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.