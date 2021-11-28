Officers were called to Pinewood Grove in New Haw shortly after 9pm on the 26th November 2021 following reports of a man being seriously assaulted with a knife. The victim was taken to hospital and thankfully his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.
A 27-year-old man from Addlestone has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.
Investigating Officers are now appealing to any witnesses to come forward and assist with this investigation.
Detective Sergeant Jennie Henderson said “We believe that this serious assault followed a road rage incident which took place along Garfield Road, New Haw Road, Woodham Lane and Heathervale Road between 8:30pm and 8:45pm. The suspect involved was driving a black and red moped.
“Local residents may have noticed an increased police presence over the course of this weekend, and we would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or the events leading up to it to contact us with any information to assist us with this investigation.”
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault that occurred in New Haw on Friday
