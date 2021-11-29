Police charge man with murder of missing mum of two from Sissinghurst

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of murder against a man following the disappearance of missing Sissinghurst woman Alexandra Morgan.

Mark Brown, 40, of Squirrel Close in St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, was charged shortly before midnight on Sunday 28 November 2021 and remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 November.

Mother of two Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November and has not been in contact with her family since.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched and Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday 25 November. Enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing with searches continuing in several locations.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings arrested in connection with the case on Friday 26 November was released without charge.