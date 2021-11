Maria Sophia Osorio, 44, who is Spanish, was last seen in the Kennington Road area at around 12.05am on Monday 29 November 2021 and we are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5ft 3in and at the time of her disappearance was wearing a colourful Christmas jumper and bobble hat, a light green coat and an orange backpack.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 101 quoting reference 29-0017.