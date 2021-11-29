Information is sought following an attempted burglary at the Co-op in Margate

It was reported that damage had been caused to the glass entrance door of the Co-op in Summerfield Road, Cliftonville, shortly after 5am on Monday 29 November 2021.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the time of the incident.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area is also urged to come forward.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/246208/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the anonymous online form on their website.