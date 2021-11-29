BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ISLE OF WIGHT PORTSMOUTH

The Government has mandated the wearing of face coverings on public transport from Tuesday 30th November

November 29, 2021


Hovertravel have asked all customers to follow this important guidance for the wellbeing of all of us. We understand there will be some customers with exemptions and ask you to respect those individuals accordingly. We have supplies of free masks available for customers, as well as hand sanitiser dispensers in both terminals and onboard.

