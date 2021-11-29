Hovertravel have asked all customers to follow this important guidance for the wellbeing of all of us. We understand there will be some customers with exemptions and ask you to respect those individuals accordingly. We have supplies of free masks available for customers, as well as hand sanitiser dispensers in both terminals and onboard.
The Government has mandated the wearing of face coverings on public transport from Tuesday 30th November
Crooks ransack dead man’s Home in Selsey
After the tragic death of her grandfather thieves broke into his home and stole hundred of pounds worth of his belongings. Thieves raided and cleared out the...
Man in Custody as Police Probe Rape Claim of Young Girl on the Isle of Wight
Police have launched an investigation and a man remains in custody on the Isle of Wight this evening. The man is being questioned by Police over an alleged...
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow
Detectives are continuing appeal for witnesses and information following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Walthamstow. Police were called at...
Police have recovered a suspected sawn off shotgun after two vehicles were found abandoned in Dagenham
Police have recovered a suspected sawn off shotgun after two vehicles were found abandoned in Dagenham. At 5.39pm on Tuesday, 15 September officers on patrol...
Man remains in custody following attack on teenager in Brixton
Police were called to Leigham Court Road, SW16, at 3.23pm on Wednesday, 25 November, to reports of a man attacking people with a pole. Officers attended...
First Picture of Teenager who was stabbed to death with a machete on Oxford Street
First Picture of teenager who was fatally stabbing in on busy Oxford Street on Saturday afternoon. He has been named locally as Kenny. Friends posted...
Man arrested after attempting to Snatch Child in Southsea
Police have arrested a man after he attempted to snatch a child in broad daylight in Southsea. The incident is believed to have happened at the Southsea arcade...
Kidnap probe launched in Buckinghamshire
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was subjected to false imprisonment in Warrington, North Buckinghamshire. The incident occurred at around 2pm...
Joey Essex Southampton
REALITY TV star Joey Essex star was in Southampton this afternoon – and hundreds of people turned out to greet him. Some had queue since 10am this...
Fenchurch Street in London is currently closed while officers assess an abandoned vehicle. Police have sealed off the street and advised motorists and the...
An incident which has left a VW Up facing the wrong way on St Mary’s Roundabout is causing delays in and around Newport this evening (Thursday). One person has...
CCTV footage released following arson – Aylesbury
Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV footage of a person who may have important information about an incident of arson in Aylesbury. At 6.47am on Saturday 10...
OAP Stand off with Police in Pagham now in 25th Hour
Police are continuing to talk with a 72-year-old man who is believed to be armed with a gun inside a property in Harbour Road, Pagham. It comes after emergency...
Concerns for a missing 12 year old girl from Waltham Forest
Aisha Arubi, is aged 12. She is #missing from her home in #WalthamForest. Police and her family are concerned for her welfare. Please call 101 and quote ref...
A man from Cobridge has been jailed after he was caught with thousands of pounds worth of Class A drugs in Stoke-on-Trent
A 24-year-old Rigers Lleshanaku, of Waterloo Road, Cobridge, was arrested after his car was stopped by officers from the Central Motorway Policing Group on...
All comes out in the wash during police raid in Kent
Kent Police officers discovered thousands of pounds inside a washing machine during the search of a property in Folkestone. The large sum of money was seized...
Geronimo the alpaca killed by government vets in order to “prevent spread of disease”
Geronimo the alpaca has sadly been put down by government vets after being taken from its farm in Gloucestershire, just days before a destruction warrant...
A routine DNA swab led to the arrest of a man five years after he raped a woman at knifepoint in Northamptonshire
Martin Twort, aged 31, is today (Wednesday, October 20) facing a lengthy jail sentence for the sex attack which happened more than nine years ago. The...
Detectives investigating the stabbing of a 15-year old boy in Ilford are asking the public for help in identifying his attackers
An investigation was launched after police were called at 2.54pm on Tuesday, 23 March following reports of a stabbing on High View Parade, Ilford. Officers and...
The two bodies which were recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, 2
Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers. Officers in Dundee attended a property on...
Police were called at 11.35pm on Wednesday, 12 June to a residential address in Pentland House, Stamford Hill N16. A 36-year-old man reported being attacked by...
Teenager arrested on suspicion of the robbery of an 80-year-old woman
Following an appeal on 18 July, police investigating the robbery of an elderly woman have made an arrest. A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday, 5...
Have you seen Gareth Vigrass?
The 40-year-old from #Walsall, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions. Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch ...
Officers are searching areas surrounding Eastleigh in Hampshire this evening after two year 9 students vanished around midday today from The Toynbee School
The two girls Maisie 14 and Jess 13 were confirmed to have attended school lessons in the morning but disappeared around lunchtime and failed to attend any...