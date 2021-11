An alleged killer accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James will face trial next May, a court heard.

Ms James, 53, was discovered with fatal head injuries near Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, Kent, on 27 April.

Callum Wheeler, 21, attended the hearing today (tues) via videolink from Broadmoor Hospital, where he has been held since June.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded him to the secure unit ahead of a further pre-trial hearing on 17 January next year