A search involving police dogs and the helicopter resulted in two men being arrested for multiple offences

At around 8pm on Saturday 27 November 2021, officers responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle travelling on the A20 Swanley Bypass.

The vehicle failed to stop for patrols who used a stinger device in order to stop the car. The vehicle then reportedly hit a police car and collided with a roadside barrier before making off from patrols again.

The driver then abandoned the car and two men ran towards St Pauls Wood Hill, Orpington.

Police Dog Britt and his handler tracked one suspect, with the assistance from the police helicopter, where they located a man hiding in the wood and he was arrested.

Meanwhile Police Dog Biggy picked up the scent of a second suspect, he led his handler to a nearby school where they found a man on the roof. He was then arrested.

The men are both in their twenties, one is from Orpington and the other is from Dartford. They were arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and criminal damage.

The pair have since been released pending further investigation.