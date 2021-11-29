Willow Du Plooy, aged 21, was last seen on Friday afternoon at around 5pm and was reported missing to the force yesterday.
Following a search, the body of a woman was found at Cherwell Valley Services.
The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Investigating officer Detective Inspector Krista Thompson, said: “Very sadly, following a search, we have located a woman’s body.
“Although formal identification has not taken place, we believe this to be Willow.
“Willow’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by officers.
“I would like to thank all of those who shared our appeal, and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Willow’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”
Officers searching for a woman who had been reported missing from Banbury very sadly located a body
Willow Du Plooy, aged 21, was last seen on Friday afternoon at around 5pm and was reported missing to the force yesterday.
You may also like
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Pay Portsmouth a Visit to see Boating Chums
Portsmouth, Hampshire Sunday 24th Jul 2016. The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust, accompanied by The Duke of Cambridge made a return visit...
This week saw the retirement of Station Officer Kent Gayle from the London Fire Brigade
With the lockdown, it would be easy to let this moment go without the recognition he richly deserves. Kent has served his country in the Royal Navy and...
Three encrochat drug dealers behind bars as part of Operation Venetic
Three men from Warrington and St Helens are the latest to be jailed in connection with an international operation targeting criminals who used a mobile...
A rider has sadly died following a fatal collision The fatality was involved in a collision with a van on the busy M4 motorway near West Drayton on Thursday...
The victim of a fatal stabbing in Brixton has been named as Shane Jerome, who was aged 23 and lived in Thornton Heath
Shane’s family are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation into the circumstances continue, led by officers in the Met’s...
Fatal hit and run driver who mowed and killed a man out buying groceries for a friend’s funeral is jailed
A motorist who mounted the pavement and ran over and killed a pedestrian who was buying groceries for a friend’s funeral has been jailed for causing death by...
Boris asked if they shipboats to Mexico by lorry on his visit to the Isle of Wight
Boris Johnson paid the Isle of Wight a visit during his walkabout campaign today. Visiting and speaking to the CEO and workers at Wightship yard in East Cowes...
Man stabbing in Orpington pub fight
An investigation has been launched by police following a serious stabbing in Orpington. Police, paramedics and an Air Ambulance were called after the man was...
Gunville drugs driver appears before Island Crown court
Joshua Johnson has appeared at the Isle of Wight Crown Court this morning. (Monday, February 10) He’s accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving...
A man who was involved in two aggravated burglaries in north London in which elderly residents were threatened with screwdrivers has been jailed
Michael Maughan, 18 of Great Cambridge Road, Enfield was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court to a total of eight years’ imprisonment. Maughan had been...
Trio of fraudsters who used malware to steal tens of thousands of pounds from victims across the country have been jailed
Three fraudsters who used malware to steal tens of thousands of pounds from victims across the country have been sentenced. The following were sentenced at...
Body of Andrew Southworth found dead in Wargrave
Officers searching for a missing person have located the body of a man in Wargrave, Berkshire. Andrew Southworth, aged 25, was reported missing on Tuesday...
Help Police trace #missing man Mitchell Hepburn, 23, from Slough
Last seen in the Royal Farnham area. May have gone to the Burnham Beeches area. Wearing white & grey check jacket, black trousers and trainers, carrying...
Detectives have released a series of images of people sought in connection with violence and disorder at the Euro 2020 final
Following the match on Sunday, 11 July, officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body worn video content from Wembley...
Magistrates jailed Havant shoplifter Natalie Murphy
A 40-year-old woman from Rowlands Castle has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to shoplifting offences in Havant and Fareham...
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased. This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing...
UPDATED: Woodley teenager George Tomes found safe and Well
Police and George’s family are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing man from Woodley. George Tomes, aged 18, was last seen in...
An 82-year-old man has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence after causing a collision with a car on the hard shoulder of the M4 last year.
Francis Nailor, 82, of Small Lane, Stapleton, Bristol, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision at...
A second arrest has been made in connection with an assault in Dover
Detectives arrested a 30-year-old man from Dover on suspicion of assault on Sunday 8 August 2021. He has been released on bail pending further...
A successful funding application by two PCSOs in Gravesend has helped to secure extra cash for a youth club
Singlewell PCSOs Maria Pereira and Shamar Appleby applied to Gravesham Council to request funding for a local community hub called ‘Strengthening Minds’ which...
Future PM Set to Visit the Isle of Wight
Two politicians Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, who are battling to become the new leader of the Conservative party and ultimately Prime Minister, are set to...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision in Town Quay on Sunday evening
The incident occurred around 7.20pm, and involved a Dacia Sandero and Yamaha YZF R1 motorcycle. Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a man in his...
A teenager has jailed at the Old Bailey for a vicious stabbing in south London that left his 17-year-old victim in a minimally conscious state due to a...
Police appeal for names after football disorder
Detectives have released images of 12 people they would like to speak to in connection with widespread disorder that occurred before, during, and after a...