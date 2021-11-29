Officers searching for a woman who had been reported missing from Banbury very sadly located a body

Willow Du Plooy, aged 21, was last seen on Friday afternoon at around 5pm and was reported missing to the force yesterday.

Following a search, the body of a woman was found at Cherwell Valley Services.

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Krista Thompson, said: “Very sadly, following a search, we have located a woman’s body.

“Although formal identification has not taken place, we believe this to be Willow.

“Willow’s next of kin have been made aware and are being offered support by officers.

“I would like to thank all of those who shared our appeal, and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Willow’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”