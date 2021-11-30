Feral family arrested by armed Police after knife and axe fight over facebook status in Maidstone

Armed Police were called to White Horse Lane in Otham in Kent on Tuesday following reports of a group fighting with knives an axe and sticks of wood. We can reveal.

Armed officers attended and supported a dog handler and response officers they carried out a total of five arrests. Shocked residents have revealed that the feral family have made their lives hell in the sleepy village.

A group of four women arrived in a vehicle after posting a status on Facebook. The feral family then chased the group with stick of wood and knives. A fight then broke out before the arrival of the Police.

A man was arrested for having an axe by the door of the property a further male was arrested for an array.

Two teenage girls who are understood to be aged 14 have also been arrested after the large fight with knives and sticks neighbours have revelaed.

Three knives and other weapons were also recovered by Police.

Kent Police was called at around 12.30pm on Tuesday 30 November regarding a report of a disturbance in White Horse Lane, Otham. Officers attended the scene where four women and a man were arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody. No injuries have been reported and enquiries are underway into the circumstances.